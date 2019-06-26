Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

France

French restaurant wins 'world's best restaurant' award for first time

 Comments
By Euronews 
Mirazur, a restaurant on the French Riviera, has won the best restaurant in the world award. It is the first time that a French eatery has received the top prize.

The restaurant in Menton topped the annual 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants" list and was hailed for its dishes that include Squab, spelt, and wild strawberries and use of local produce.

Competition organisers championed Mirazur for its "unrivalled views of the French Riviera, three levels of cascading vegetable gardens churning out the sweetest produce and a team of outrageously talented cooks and front-of-house staff combine to make Mirazur the ultimate restaurant experience."

The restaurant is run by Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco who moved to France in his 20s. Mirazur was launched in 2006 and now has three Michelin stars.

The restaurant thanked the jury on Instagram and said it "reached this peak thanks to the love and work of our teams and the loyalty of each of our dear customers, friends, suppliers and all the people who contribute to write the beautiful story of our dear "Mirazur"."

View this post on Instagram

@restaurantmirazur 1er aux @theworlds50best !!! Nous partageons notre immense émotion depuis Singapour avec cette grande et chaleureuse famille du #Theworlds50best2019 . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Nous avons atteint ce sommet grâce à l'amour et au travail de nos équipes et à la fidélité de chacun de nos chers clients, amis, fournisseurs et toutes les personnes qui contribuent à écrire la belle histoire de notre si cher « Mirazur ». Un énorme merci à vous toutes et à vous tous. Mauro, Julia Colagreco, Et toute l’équipe du Mirazur. 🥰😍🙏🏻⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #maurocolagreco #gaultetmillau #lesgrandestablesdumonde #50bestrestaurants #relaischateaux #michelin #mirazur #food #chef #cotesdazur #mirazuruno #singapore 📸 @matteocarassale

A post shared by Restaurant Mirazur (@restaurantmirazur) on

Denmark's Noma restaurant and Spain's Asador Etxebarri came in second and third place. Four other European restaurants made it into the top 10.

The top 10

1. Mirazur, Menton, (France)

2. Noma, Copenhagen, (Denmark)

3. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, (Spain)

4. Gaggan, Bangkok, (Thailand)

5. Geranium, Copenhagen, (Denmark)

6. Central, Lima, (Peru)

7. Mugaritz, San Sebastián, (Spain)

8. Arpege, Paris, (France)

9. Disfrutar, Barcelona, (Spain)

10. Maido, Lima, (Peru)

