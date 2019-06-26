French restaurant wins 'world's best restaurant' award for first time

Mirazur, a restaurant on the French Riviera, has won the best restaurant in the world award. It is the first time that a French eatery has received the top prize.

The restaurant in Menton topped the annual 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants" list and was hailed for its dishes that include Squab, spelt, and wild strawberries and use of local produce.

Competition organisers championed Mirazur for its "unrivalled views of the French Riviera, three levels of cascading vegetable gardens churning out the sweetest produce and a team of outrageously talented cooks and front-of-house staff combine to make Mirazur the ultimate restaurant experience."

The restaurant is run by Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco who moved to France in his 20s. Mirazur was launched in 2006 and now has three Michelin stars.

The restaurant thanked the jury on Instagram and said it "reached this peak thanks to the love and work of our teams and the loyalty of each of our dear customers, friends, suppliers and all the people who contribute to write the beautiful story of our dear "Mirazur"."

Denmark's Noma restaurant and Spain's Asador Etxebarri came in second and third place. Four other European restaurants made it into the top 10.

The top 10

1. Mirazur, Menton, (France)

2. Noma, Copenhagen, (Denmark)

3. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, (Spain)

4. Gaggan, Bangkok, (Thailand)

5. Geranium, Copenhagen, (Denmark)

6. Central, Lima, (Peru)

7. Mugaritz, San Sebastián, (Spain)

8. Arpege, Paris, (France)

9. Disfrutar, Barcelona, (Spain)

10. Maido, Lima, (Peru)

Want more news?