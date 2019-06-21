'Mind-blowing' tech wows Cannes Lions festival

Cutting-edge technologies have been turning heads at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on the French Riviera.

Representatives from the branded communications, marketing and advertising industries have been checking out and debating everything from artificial intelligence to virtual reality – as they look to harness innovations that could help them reach and please more consumers.

A brainwave

One of the beach-based demonstrations is showing off brain computer interface (BCI) technology. It captures brainwaves – basically what we're thinking – then translates them into physical actions. The demo involves two people wearing sensors and controlling a ball on a mini football pitch, with the power of their minds alone.

It was "mind-blowing," one festival-goer told Euronews, after trying it out.

The thinking is that this technology could bring a whole new dimension to consumer interaction with products.

Gille de Bast, chairman and CEO of start-up Mentalista, explains: “Today, you know, you put your finger on your phone and you maybe tweet or post something on social media, maybe tomorrow you will use your brain to write the post and post it or use your brain to control something in your home."

Artificial intelligence is also a big talking point in Cannes this week – technology that produces data, which creative industries love, as they fight to build their share of markets. There's also virtual reality on show, as businesses look to do even more to immerse consumers ij their products and experiences.

Meet the Lovot

But it’s a high-tech substitute for a family pet that’s got the selfies going in Cannes. Fresh from Japan, the Lovot is packed with sensors and autonomous vehicle tech and is designed to encourage you to feel love for it.

"When you are coming home, it’s already coming to your entrance and welcoming you but to do that, you have to make effort to the Lovot. At the beginning, they are a little bit hesitant in coming to you, so you have to hug him or something, or change the clothes. So through your efforts, they trust you," says Kaname Hayashi, founder and CEO of Groove X.

The only downside is the price, with the Lovot costing a little more than a real cat or dog – $3,000 to be precise.