Credible evidence Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman liable for Khashoggi's murder, says UN report

There is credible evidence Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman is liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN report has concluded.

Khashoggi, a critic of Riyadh, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to collect papers ahead of his wedding. His body was dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.

"It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law," said UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard.

"There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's," she said. "Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation."

Targeted sanctions on Saudis linked to the killing "ought to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets abroad," the investigator stated.

There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance - but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.