Watch live: Protesters gather in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Protesters in Hong Kong have gathered outside the territory's Legislative Council building for another round of demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill.

The bill, if enacted, would allow for crime suspects to be extradited to mainland China to face trial.

It has widely been criticised by human rights groups that maintain the bill could pose a danger to anyone carrying out China-related work in Hong Kong.

Activists, human rights lawyers, journalists and social workers could be at risk, according to Human Rights Watch, while other groups point out the Chinese justice system's track record for arbitrary detention, torture and violations of fair trial rights.

Tuesday night's protest comes after hundreds of thousands of people took part in a similar demonstration on Sunday, calling for authorities to scrap the bill.

Organisers estimated that more than a million people took part in Sunday's protest, which would make it the largest in more than two decades.

However, police placed the figure much lower, saying 240,000 people attended the march at its peak.

Politicians are due to launch another round of debating on the bill on Wednesday, ahead of an expected final vote on June 20.

China maintains the bill is a piece of necessary legislation.

In a China Daily editorial piece quoted by Reuters, it said: "Any fair-minded person would deem the amendment bill a legitimate, sensible and reasonable piece of legislation that would strengthen Hong Kong’s rule of law and deliver justice."

#612strike

Meanwhile, local businesses have been posting to social media - particularly on Instagram - with the hashtag #612罷工, which translates to #612strike.

Referencing the date of Wednesday's debate, business owners and managers have used the hashtag to confirm they will be shutting shop for the day in solidarity with the protesting.

It will also allow staff to participate.

