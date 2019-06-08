British minister who could replace Theresa May admits to cocaine use in the past

A British minister who is in the running to replace Theresa May as prime minister has defended using cocaine years ago.

Environment Minister Michael Gove said he has "deep regrets" about taking the drug several times.

"It was 20 years ago and yes, it was a mistake," he told the Daily Mail newspaper, adding "But I don't believe that past mistakes disqualify you."

The contest to replace May is gathering pace as candidates argue over the rights and wrongs of a no-deal Brexit.

May stepped down as leader of the governing Conservatives on Friday.

Candidates must announce whether they are standing in the contest by Monday and the new prime minister is expected to have been selected by the end of July.