May and Macron in France to mark 75th D-Day anniversary

Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron were in France to see the first stone laid for a memorial to British soldiers who died in the D-day landings.

At a ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer, near Caen, the UK Prime Minister and the French President paid tribute to those who gave their lives in Normandy 75 years ago.

“We owe our freedom to our veterans,” said Macron. “And whatever it takes, we will never surrender and whatever it takes, we will always stand together, because this is our common destiny.”

“It is incredibly moving to be here today,” said May. “Looking out across beaches where one of the greatest battles for freedom the world has ever known took place.

"And it is truly humbling to do so with the men that were there that day. It is an honour for all of us to share this moment with you.”

A D-day sculpture created by David Williams-Ellis was also unveiled.