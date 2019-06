We've been back through the history books so we can bring you the key events around D-Day, in real-time, 75 years on.

The landings of US, British and Canadian forces in Nazi-occupied France on June 6, 1944, was the largest seaborne invasion.

It marked the beginning of the end of World War II.

Take a look below as we curate the major events of D-Day using tweets, below.

