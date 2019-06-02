Watch: Giant cruise ship hits tour boat and dock in Venice

The giant cruise ship MSC Opera rammed into a dock and a tourist boat on a busy Venice canal on Sunday morning, reportedly injuring five people.

The collision happened about 8:30 am CET on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.

Italian media said five people were injured.

Video filmed from a balcony nearby showed the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, blaring its horn as it plowed into the much smaller river boat and the dock.

The cruise ship's owner, MSC Cruises, said the ship, the MSC Opera, was about to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice when it had a mechanical problem.

Two towboats guiding the cruise ship into Venice tried to stop the massive cruise ship, but they were unable to prevent it from ramming into the river boat.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.

Following the accident, calls for banning cruise ships in Venice, long a source of contention in the over-extended tourist city, were renewed.