'God save the reds!' Europe reacts to Liverpool's Champions League win

Liverpool FC found itself on front and back pages across Europe on Sunday after its Champions League win over Tottenham in Madrid.

“God save the reds!” was how French title L’Equipe reported the result of the all-England final.

“Liverpool berKlopp’d vor gluck” — “Liverpool is bursting with happiness” — said Germany’s Bild with a pun on the name of manager Jurgen Klopp.

In Spain, Mundo Deportivo’s headline was “Red Pride” while the AS front page said “Legendary Liverpool”.

El Pais said "tough" Tottenham "challenged the European big shots until their very last breath," but ultimately it was "glory to the reds."

Not all the newspapers were impressed by the game itself, which L’Equipe called “disappointing.”

Portuguese sports title Abola said the match, in which Tottenham conceded a penalty seconds after the opening whistle, was “not always spectacular.”

AS carried video of thousands of Liverpool supporters singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the fan zone ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, El Pais noted that more than 4,700 police, security and other emergency personnel were involved in keeping order in Madrid.

It said several fans were arrested in the hours leading up to the match including a Liverpool supporter detained on Friday night for abusing an Italian tourist and performing a sex act in front of a fountain in the busy Puerto del Sol.