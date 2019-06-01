Champions League final 2019: Fans gather in Madrid ahead of all-English showpiece

The atmosphere is building in the Spanish capital Madrid ahead of tonight's all-English Champions League final.

Liverpool, who missed out on the Premier League title despite just one defeat all season, will be hoping to banish memories of last year's final.

They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid after two errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

But Jurgen Klopp's men have come back well this season and will be boosted by a remarkable semi-final that saw them overturn a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, were on the cusp of being eliminated from the competition on several occasions this year.

They needed a draw at Barcelona to get the group stages; the intervention of the video assistant referee in the final minutes against Manchester City; and a last-gasp winner against Ajax having been 3-0 down on aggregate.