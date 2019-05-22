'I don't do cover-ups': Trump denounces Democratic investigations and Mueller probe in the Rose Garden

President Donald Trump delivered an extensive denunciation of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation during a highly unusual appearance in the White House Rose Garden Wednesday.

"This whole thing was a take-down attempt of the president of the United States," Trump said, blasting Democrats for continuing to investigate him and slamming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comment earlier that he was "engaged in a cover-up."

"I don't do cover-ups," the president said.

Trump spoke at a lectern with a sign in front of it that read "no collusion," "no obstruction" and cited at $35 million cost of the probe. The probe cost roughly $25 million, according to the Department of Justice.

Trump said that he respects Congress, but said Democrats are abusing its power.

"I respect the courts, I respect Congress, but what they've done is abuse. This is investigation number four on the same thing," he said.

