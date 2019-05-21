BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: US Naval Academy students attempt annual greasy climb

 Comments
By Euronews  with Reuters
Annapolis students work together to place a midshipman's hat on the tip
Annapolis students work together to place a midshipman's hat on the tip -
Copyright
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

First-year students at the US Naval Academy had their perseverance tested with a climb up a greased obelisk on Monday.

Annapolis students have to work together to place a midshipman's "cover" (hat) on the monument's tip – 6.4 metres (21 feet) up. The climb marks the end of the year for the freshmen and their transition from plebes (first years) to midshipmen.

The annual Herndon Monument Climb has taken place since 1962 – although the grease was added sometime in the late 1970s. The longest climb to date took four hours and five minutes, in 1998. Monday's climb took one hour, five minutes and five seconds.

Video editor • Francois Rudolf