Road Trip Day 45: The youth flocking to Poland's far right

Euronews is on a road trip to feel Europe's pulse ahead of elections later in May. Our correspondent Vincent McAviney is in Poland.

In Poland's west many are talking about the rise of nationalist groups and far right parties. It's a trend that has been seen across the world all the way around the world, in this corner of Europe, the phenomenon's iteration is known as the All Polish Youth.

The group are an ultra-catholic nationalist organization, though they have been around for almost a century, they use very modern means of communication to attracts members. Posting slickly produced videos and content across social media – something that has seen them repeatedly removed from Facebook. Amnesty International and the United Nations are amongst the groups who have condemned them as being extremist homophobes.

All Polish Youth’s leader, Zemowit Przebitkowski, says the EU has drifted far from its original intentions.

“I don’t love [the] EU much, in fact I think, or our movement considers that European Union is not like it was in the very beginning, right now it is something like the super state. Or it wants to be a super state.

“We should leave European Union.”

He cites EU funding in support of LGBT equality laws.

All Polish Youth members are particularly fixated on LGBT people. They’ve threatened those taking part in pro-gay demonstrations and turned violent towards them in the past throwing bottles and rocks at them.

Do the All Polish Youth hate the LGBT community? They deny they do.

“It is not like I hate them or something, I can’t hate anybody just because he is sick or he has mental disorder, I can’t hate them,” says Ziemowit.

“Of course it is, all researchers [sic] there is a great correlation with the homosexuality and paedophilia - there is.”

Despite this, Wiosna MEP Candidate Marta Lempart insists that the far right’s growth has been met with a response.

“Of course, it’s happening but there’s also huge backlash to that so on one side we have a state that leans towards the right-wing, but also we have the huge resistance to it.”

But one of Poland’s leading social psychologists thinks the rise of the extreme right has been over exaggerated.

“The youth are becoming very radical.,” says Professor Zbigniew Nęcki of Jagiellonian University.

Though he adds, «Both to the right, towards religion and fascism, and to the left towards atheism. It is simply the liberalization of views, the opening of what is happening in the world. But it is not true that there are more and more rightists, fanatics, some lovers of fascism. They are just very loud and they can be seen very well.

With tens of thousands following All Polish Youth on social media and a recent former leader becoming a government deputy minister, their full impact in the direction of the country in upcoming EU and domestic elections may well yet be unforeseen.