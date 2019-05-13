Lithuania presidential election: Nauseda and Simonyte will head to a second round

Lithuania is considered one of the most unequal countries in the European Union - one of many challenges the new president is set to tackle.

And that could be either the Independent Gitanas Nauseda or Ingrida Simonyte, a Christian Democrat.

Nauseda, a senior economist, won over 30% of votes in the first round of this weekend's presidential election. He promised to listen to those who feel abandoned by the elite in power across the small Baltic nation.

“I think we have very good chances to continue our work and probably we would stress the importance of, again, visit the municipalities because we wanted to visit all municipalities during the last few months,” Nauseda said.

Read more: Lithuania presidential election explained

Ingrida Simonyte is a former Minister of Finance and a member the Seimas, the Parliament - in an election plagued with anger over corruption and low wages, she insisted on the importance of listening to those away from the big cities.

“Regardless of the results we had in the first round, we still need to consider things that are important not only for big cities of this country but also for smaller towns and regions in order to have a successful country,” Simonyte said.

Saulius Skvernelis, who currently serves as prime minister, came third in the vote. He conceded defeat and promptly announced his resignation.

The run-off vote is set for May 26.