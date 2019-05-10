Music to their ears: European leaders enjoy rock star welcome in Sibiu

European leaders Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Junker received a rock star welcome in Romania.

They were given a warm reception in Sibiu as they arrived in the city for a summit intended to determine Europe's future path.

Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel got carried away by the cheering crowds, at one point trying to get them to chant Macron's name.

“I simply fell in love with Sibiu," said European Council president Tusk, speaking in Romanian at a joint press conference. "All of Europe fell in love with Sibiu"

Tusk wore a pair of yellow gloves at the press conference afterwards that had been given to him by a former goalkeeper from Romania, Helmuth Duckadam. He is famous for saving four penalties as Steaua Bucharest won the European Cup in 1986. Tusk said it wasn't just gloves he got from Duckadam — he was also given advice on how to better defend the EU’s interests.

It was not the first time Tusk had made a speech in Romanian. He showed off his language skills and cultural references during January’s opening ceremony of Romania’s EU presidency.

Other EU leaders were also given plenty of attention as crowds waited for them outside the main summit venue.

People chanted "Frau Merkel" as the German chancellor walked over to greet wellwishers, while Macron was enthusiastically welcomed too.

It was a pleasant way to end the Sibiu summit, said Cristian Gherasim for Euronews in Sibiu, which concluded with EU leaders agreeing on 10 commitments touching upon unity, common defence, safeguarding the European way of life, democracy and rule of law.