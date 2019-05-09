German authorities mull over fine for hasty pigeon snapped on speed camera

Authorities in the German city of Bocholt are mulling over a possible speeding fine for an unlikely feathered lawbreaker.

Caught out in February, a racer pigeon was snapped by a local speed camera for travelling over the legal speed limit.

According to Bocholt city officials, the pigeon was flying at a speed of 45km/h in a zone with a maximum speed limit of 30km/h.

The fine for the offence is €25, but authorities don't appear optimistic about receiving it any time soon.

"Whether and especially how fast the bird can and will pay the 25 euros, remains open," officials said in a Facebook post.

The city administation then added that it did not want to open a case for witnesses.

More than a hundred people shared their amusement in the comments section of the post, with some of the most popular answers suggesting Germany reverts back to delivering mail via carrier pigeon.

"This it 100% faster than some DHL drivers when delivering," one commenter wrote.