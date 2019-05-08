South Africans go to the polls amid anger over corruption and inequality

South Africa is holding parliamentary and provincial elections today - 25 years after Nelson Mandela swept to power in the first multi-racial election following the end of Apartheid.

This time round, the ruling African National Congress is facing a backlash - amid concern over corruption and racial inequalities.

Opinion polls suggest the ANC will again win a majority but analysts have predicted its margin of victory will fall.

Today’s election is the first under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February 2018 after four years as his deputy.

Official results are expected on Saturday.

Africa News journalist Daniel Mumbere says many South Africans are angry about high unemployment and rampant corruption.

He said many young people are disillusioned and are boycotting the vote.

