Trump blames 'political correctness' for Kentucky Derby overturn

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to lament the results of Saturday's Kentucky Derby, saying the unprecedented decision to disqualify the initial victor was made possible by "these days of political correctness."

"The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one," Trump wrote. "It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"

On Saturday, the initial winner, Maximum Security, was disqualified after officials ruled that the horse interfered with other competitors in the final leg of the race, blocking them from being able to pass. That led to the second-place finisher Country House, a 65-1 long shot, being awarded the victory.

It was the first time in Kentucky Derby history — which stretches back to the late 1800s — that a victor was disqualified under such circumstances.

The horse's co-owner Gary West told The Associated Press the disqualification was "egregious" and that he might opt to appeal the decision.

"I think this is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing, and not just because it's our horse," West told the AP.