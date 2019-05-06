Michael Cohen enters jail, vows to 'share the truth' about Trump

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, promised to “share the truth” about his ex-client — once he had served his prison sentence.

He spoke as he left his New York apartment and headed to a federal prison to begin a three-year sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump and lying to the U.S. Congress.

He was expected to serve time in the minimum security camp of the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 110 km northwest of New York City.

Cohen told reporters he hoped that, once he completes his sentence, "the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm.”

He added: “There still remains much to be told. And I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”