Trash to trunks, a field guide to voluntourism and other trends

Want to know what’s happening in the world of green travel this May? We keep you up to do date with the latest ideas, trends and news.

The Service

In case you weren’t aware, Qantas has been certified carbon neutral thanks to its Fly Carbon Neutral Scheme since 2007. In the 12 years since, the Australian airline has been able to offset over 2.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions by investing in various wilderness projects, making it the best airline at neutralising in the world. If you’re looking to travel to the southern hemisphere without leaving a heavy carbon footprint, this is the airline to book with. Find out more about Qantas’ emissions program here

The App

A particularly useful app if you’re looking to book into a hotel, visit an attraction or a restaurant, Green Globe helps you find options that are eco friendly. The app uses a checklist of over 40 criteria, including specifications such as local community endeavours and recycling practices to help you find businesses that are truly green. The search function is really easy to use and the information is presented with photos and in depth descriptions as well as links to booking sites, maps and much more, making it user-friendly and simple to navigate. Available on iOS, Google and Android. Find out more here

The Brand

Men looking to get in on the eco-friendly swimwear movement should turn their attention to The Tropics - a Miami-based company that makes swim shorts out of ocean plastic. Every product is made out of recycled material and the company is a member of 1% For The Planet - a network of businesses, not-for-profits and individuals committed to giving back to the planet that gives us so much in return. Specialising in trunks and t shirts, each product works an understated design in neutral, earthy tones. The Tropics also hosts monthly beach cleanups in Miami so if you happen to be in the area, head down and get to know the founders, too. Pick up a new pair of swimmers here

The Product

Aethic sunscreen offers the only patented eco-compatible formula in the world, making it the number one choice for eco-conscious travellers. Using ingredients that are kind to both your skin and the ocean, you can rest assured that nothing in this sunscreen is going to damage the creatures you share the sea with on your next holiday. Incorporating the expertise of a leading marine scientist, the company has been able to develop a formula that not only offers the best protection from harmful rays but that will also leave fragile marine organisms safely in tact. With several factor solutions available, it’s certainly worth considering for the next time you plan to soak up some rays. Find out more here

The Adventure

Built on the same site as FW de Klerk’s (the former South African president) holiday getaway, the new De Hoop Nature Reserve hotel from Natural Selection is newly opened and freshly minted as one of the best spots in all of South Africa to do land-based whale watching. Head there from July to witness pods of whales make their annual migration from Antarctica from your own room - each of which look out onto a vast view of the Indian Ocean. Serving local produce in ethically sourced surroundings in a beautifully untouched environment, De Hoop does eco-friendly holidaying at its with style. Book your next adventure here

The Book

Travel with Purpose: A Field Guide to Voluntourism delves into the concept of voluntourism - building voluntary work in vulnerable areas and communities into your holiday. Jeff Blumenfeld spent time meeting and interviewing people from all over the world, finding out why and how they took part in this movement and mining them for advice on how you can do it too. If you’ve ever fantasised about heading to a remote or developing country and spending a few weeks getting stuck into helping the local community but have no idea how to go about it, this book offers a practical and inspiring place to start.

£14.53 | Amazon | Buy ithere

Words: Bianca Barratt