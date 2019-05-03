Staying in a real 'House on the Prairie’ style haven

Glamping - short for ‘glamorous camping’ - allows you to get down with nature without passing up on life’s little luxuries. If you love the idea of sleeping out in nature but don’t fancy crawling into a two man tent, this adventure-filled phenomenon might just be the way to go. This month we check into Teapot Lane Luxury Camp, County Leitrim, Ireland .

Tucked into the verdant wilderness of Tawley you’ll find Teapot Lane - a luxury glamping site that’s every bit as magical as you’d imagine one to be. The calmer side to the coin of bustling Dublin, Teapot Lane is the place to head if city living is becoming a little claustrophobic and you’re after the simplicity and calm of uninterrupted countryside. There’s plenty to entertain families, friends and couples that celebrates the lushness that rural Ireland is famous for without passing on the little luxuries that make holidays special.

Rest: a treehouse, a vintage caravan and a cottage

Yurts, a treehouse, a vintage caravan and a cottage - you can take your pick at Teapot, so if you’re just dipping your toe into the world of glamping and are unenthused by the prospect of staying in a tent (no matter how upmarket it may appear to be) you can still join in with the fun. If, however, you are in the market for a spot of yurt-ing, the structures are bright, spacious and - most importantly - tall enough to stand up in. You’ll be greeted with a proper bed, electricity and heating, as well as fairy lights and a wood-burning stove. As far as camping goes, this is about as domestic as it gets.

The caravan, in all its powder blue, bunting adorned glory, is irresistibly Instagramable both inside and out. Floral fabrics and antique style furnishings give it vintage feel and it even comes equipped with its very own Nespresso machine. The treehouse is truly adorable - a real ‘House on the Prairie’ style haven - with cosy reading and kitchen corners, a small outhouse style bathroom and a large veranda complete with its very own hammock. Families might find the cottage more to their liking - particularly those with small children - as it has basic bathroom facilities.

Food: the perfect setting for atmospheric storytelling

A self catering kitchen is available for all guests to use and comes well equipped with utensils, pots and pans as well as spices and oils. There’s a large table as well as board games and books to keep those not on dinner duty entertained, too. There are also barbecues dotted throughout the site for when the weather is better and camp fires each evening that provide the perfect setting for atmospheric storytelling, hot chocolate cradling and marshmallow heating. Further afield, The Peak Restaurant in Bundoran is just ten minutes’ drive from Teapot Lane and offers spectacular sprawling views across the Atlantic Ocean.

Recuperation: campfires, lanterns and fairy lights

Right on the border of Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo counties, Teapot Lame is primely located to explore the local area. Keen surfers should head over to Bundoran to make the most of the rolling ocean waves whilst walkers and cyclists will appreciate the stunning Mullaghmore Strand and Dartry Mountains, both of which are easily accessed with a quick drive. If you’re looking to hire bikes, do a spot of fishing or don’t trust your map reading skills, there are several hire shops and walking guides that the site owners will happily put you in touch with. Teapot lane is particularly magical at night thanks to the campfires, lanterns and fairy lights, all of which give it that exciting camping atmosphere.

Main highlight: Ireland’s stunning countryside and coastal scenery

Pretty, well equipped and highly entertaining, Teapot Lane is one of our favourite glamping sites so far, offering visitors access to some of the Republic of Ireland’s stunning countryside as well as the exciting adventures and dramatic coastal scenery that the Atlantic Ocean brings.

Teapot Lane Glamping, Teapot Lane, Castlegal, Co. Sligo | Book now www.glampingireland.ie

Words: Bianca Barratt