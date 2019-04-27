'Gilets jaunes': Will Macron's reforms quell anti-government protests?

Anti-government protesters are set to hit the streets of France again on Saturday in a key test of President Emmanuel Macron's authority.

The "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vest") movement, which began as dissent against fuel tax hikes but has since snowballed into a more general backlash against Macron and his government, has been demonstrating consecutive weekends since early November.

Macron announced reforms on Thursday that came out of a national debate initiated to appease the protesters.

He promised €5bn worth of tax cuts, higher pensions for the poorest citizens and reform of France’s civil service.

He also recognised that some demands from the "gilets jaunes" movement were "fair" and said people were right to be impatient for changes to be implemented.

The turnout at protests on Saturday is likely to be a key barometer on whether the "gilets jaunes" think Macron's reforms go far enough.

