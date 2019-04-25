'Yellow vests': Watch as Macron set to deliver key reforms aimed at quelling 'gilets jaunes'

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce much-anticipated reforms after the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) inspired Great National Debate.

Macron will announce his conclusions in a public address on Thursday at 6pm CEST.

The much-awaited speech is meant to reveal a set of measures the president will take after holding the three-month-long debate initiative.

The president's speech was delayed after the Notre Dame fire and French citizens were made to wait another week for the announcements.

Macron's speech, which has already been seen by some French media, could include changes to labour laws and the tax system.

You can watch the speech live on our player.