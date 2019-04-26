North Korea accused of demanding payment for release of coma-stricken student

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin say there needs to be more trust if Korean peace talks are to progress.

But in the United States, coverage of the two leaders' summit in Vladivostok has been overshadowed by a Washington Post report which claims that North Korea asked for two million dollars from the U.S. before freeing student Otto Warmbier.

Warmbier was a University of Virginia student who was sentenced to fifteen years in jail for allegedly trying to steal a poster in Pyongyang. He died six days after being released.

NBC News's Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons told Good Morning Europe that the report is likely to have an impact on American perceptions of North Korea.

"The trust in North Korea is not very strong in the United States anyway," he said. "This story is going to make it even more difficult for trust to be built."

