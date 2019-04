An Italian artist has marked 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci by ploughing his portrait in a field.

Dario Gambarin used a tractor to furrow lines and curves forming a 27-sq-km representation of da Vinci's face on his parents' farm in Verona, Italy.

Gambarin – a "land artist" – took eight hours to complete the work. His parents will plough it again in a few days so the land can be cultivated for crops.