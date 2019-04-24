Watch: Canada marks '50 years of progress' with LGBTQ coin

A commemorative coin has been unveiled in Canada, honouring the progress made in the 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The Royal Canadian Mint revealed the coin on Tuesday. It features artwork by Vancouver artist Joe Average and the words "Equality-Egalite."

The one-dollar 'loonie' marks 50 years since Canada's 1969 Act of Parliament that decriminalised homosexual acts between consenting adults.

"It's not the end of the road, not even the beginning; it's an important milestone," said Canadian House of Commons member Randy Boissonnault.