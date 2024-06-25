EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Greek MEP Dhionisios Alfred Beleris to remain behind bars in Albania

Dhionisios Alfred Beleris outside Albania's Tirana court of appeals on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024.
Dhionisios Alfred Beleris outside Albania's Tirana court of appeals on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024. Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Tsellos Konstantinos and Angela Skujins with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The move is expected to further exacerbate Albania’s tension with its neighbour, Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Albanian appeals court on Tuesday upheld a two-year prison sentence for an elected mayor of the country’s Greek minority, Dhionisios Alfred Beleris, after his lawyers attempted to overturn what they describe as a politically motivated incarceration.

The 51-year-old Himare mayor-elect was arrested last year after being charged for allegedly buying votes.

Beleris was never sworn into the council position as he was placed under house arrest and subsequently sentenced. He has denied the charges. Beleris will remain in prison until October, according to the court’s ruling.

Yet, the New Democracy party politician recently won a seat in the European Parliament, meaning he enjoys political immunity — even for historical crimes. In the case of Beleris, however, the rule is unlikely to affect his outcome as he is serving time for a crime committed in a non-EU member country.

Six countries in the Western Balkans — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their applications for EU membership. Croatia was the last EU member country to be accepted in 2013.

The Beleris row has caused a considerable strain in relations between neighbours Greece and Albania. Following the verdict, the Greek ambassador to Tirana, Konstantina Kamitsi, raised concerns about this point.

“It is a fully democratic request that members of the European Parliament be able to be present in person at all parliamentary sessions, starting from July,” said Greek Ambassador to Albania Kostantina Kamitsi.

It comes almost weeks after the radical left-wing Italian activist Ilaria Salis was released from Hungarian prison as she was successfully elected into European Parliament at the recent election.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Italian activist Ilaria Salis released after 15 months in prison following MEP election win

Serb-majority municipalities boycott vote to remove Albanian mayors

Albania and Greece take maritime dispute to international court in The Hague

European Parliament Albania Greece Electoral fraud