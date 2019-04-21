Sri Lanka: World leaders react to bombings

World leaders expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka on Sunday after 138 people were killed in seven bomb blasts targeting churches and hotels.

Three of the island's churches were hit by explosions as they celebrated Easter Sunday. Some 400 people were also injured in the attacks.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra, whose country is just 60 kms north of Sri Lanka, condemned the "horrific blasts" and said that "there is no place for such barbarism is our region."

Australian leader Scott Morrison said his country's "thoughts and prayers are with the beautiful people of Sri Lanka at this difficult time."

Over in Europe, Jean-Claude Junker, the president of the European Union Commission offered his "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country."

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the bombings as "truly appalling" and stated: "We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear.