Sri Lanka explosions: What we know so far

At least 207 people have been killed and 450 more injured after multiple explosions struck churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, according to officials.

Here is what we know about the incidents.

What happened?

At least eight explosions, some of which were suicide bombs, were reported on Sunday morning across Sri Lanka.

Three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo's Kochchikade district were targeted during Easter services.

Police officials and catholic priests inside the church in Negombo Reuters

Four hotels, all in the capital Colombo, were also struck. They include The Shangri-La, Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand, and the Tropical Inn.

An eight blast hit a house in Colombo. Police and media said that three officers were killed there and seven people were detained during a raid on the location.

A police spokesperson said 104 were killed in Negombo, 68 were killed in Colombo, 28 died in Batticaloa, and seven died in Ragama.

Who is behind the attacks?

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but seven people have been arrested so far.

President Maithripala Sirisena said he ordered the police special task force and military to investigate who was behind the attacks and their agenda.

The military has been deployed and security has been increased at Colombo's international airport, a military spokesman said.

The government has also declared a curfew in Colombo and blocked access to social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

What do we know about the victims?

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told reporters that at least 27 of the dead were foreigners. The Dutch Foreign Minister said that one of the victims was a Dutch citizen. Chinese and Turkish state media also reported their citizens were among those killed.

Christianity in Sri Lanka

According to the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka, there were 86 verified incidents of discrimination, threats, and violence against Christians last year.

Christians make up 7.6% of the population, while 70% are Buddhist, 12.6% Hindu, and 9.7% Muslim are Muslim, according to Sri Lanka's 2012 census.

Bomb blasts in the capital Colombo were common a decade ago when Sri Lanka was at war with Tamil separatists. However, Sunday's attacks are the first major incident to hit the country since then.