Trump: Statements about me in Mueller report are 'total bull---t'

President Donald Trump on Friday ripped special counsel Robert Mueller's "crazy" report, saying that it contained statements about him that "are total bullshit."

"Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called 'notes,' when the notes never existed until needed," Trump wrote.

"Because I never......agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the 'Report' about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad)," he added.

"This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened," Trump wrote.

The comments were his harshest so far since the redacted report was released Thursday by Attorney General William Barr.

The 448-page report reviewed Trump's attempts to muddy the Russia investigation, including efforts to tamper with witnesses, but decided not to charge him with obstruction in part because there was no underlying crime and many of the attempts were carried out in plain view.

Trump's comments about "notes" may have been a reference to parts of the Mueller report that detailed the president's surprise that his White House Counsel Don McGahn was taking notes of their meetings.

"Why do you takes notes? Lawyers don't take notes. I never had a lawyer who took notes," Trump told McGahn, according to an interview the attorney had with investigators that was detailed in Mueller's report.

McGahn responded he was a "real lawyer."

Trump also may have been referencing notes taken by McGahn's chief of staff Annie Donaldson, who had written during a 2017 meeting, according to Mueller, that "POTUS in panic/chaos ... Need binders to put in front of POTUS. (1) All things related to Russia."