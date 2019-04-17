Peru’s ex-president 'shoots himself as police arrive to arrest him'

Peru’s ex-president Alan Garcia shot himself as police arrived to arrest him in a bribery probe, his lawyer has said.

He is in a critical condition in hospital in Lima and is undergoing emergency surgery, reports local TV channel America.

"This morning a dramatic accident took place: the president took the decision to shoot a bullet (in the head)," his lawyer, Erasmo Reyna, told journalists outside the hospital.

The 69-year-old was president of Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again between 2006 and 2011.

"He is in a critical condition," said Peru's health ministry.

Police arrived at Garcia's home around 13.30 CEST on Wednesday, according to AFP news agency.

He was set to be arrested in the Odebrecht corruption probe.

Odebrecht is a Brazilian construction firm that has been involved in the building of venues for the 2016 Olympics and 2014 football World Cup.