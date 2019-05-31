Watch: Peruvians flock to annual potato festival

"Circular and always there," the not-so-humble potato took centre stage at Peru's 10th annual Potato Festival in the capital Lima today.

Restaurateurs, farmers and consumers gathered to peruse and sample the various types and colours of potatoes. The country boasts the largest number of varieties in the world – more than 3,500. Peru's varied landscape and soil types mean spuds flourish here, producing varieties of white, yellow, pink and purple potatoes.

Three million Peruvian farmers across 19 potato-producing regions live off the crop, producing 5.1 million tonnes of tubers last year – 90 per cent of which was sold in Peru.

Potato merchant Alba Dias said: "It is a very special day, we are paying homage to our flagship product, which is the potato, and it is an honour for us. It [the potato] stands out today as it does every year."