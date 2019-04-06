UK issues British passports without words 'European Union'

As Britain looks to extend its stay in the European Union, it seems British passports haven’t followed the same path.

New UK passports have been issued without the words ‘European Union’ on the front cover.

One person who received the passport said was “truly appalled” by the removal of the EU.

“I was just surprised - we're still members of the EU. I was surprised they've made the change when we haven't left, and it's a tangible mark of something which I believe to be completely futile,” Susan Hindle Barone told the UK’s Press Association.

“What do we gain by leaving? There's certainly a whole lot we lose.”

What British passports will look like post-Brexit has been a sticking point and a rallying call for some, after a decision by the UK government in 2017 to change passports from burgundy to dark blue.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has previously described the idea as his idea of “Brexmas”.

The UK Home Office said that in order to use the “best value to the taxpater, passports that include the words “European Union” will continue to be issued for a short period”.

Britain was expected to leave the EU on the 29 March.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since requested two extensions, with one granted and the other the latest a request for Article 50 to be extended up to June 30.

The UK is currently scheduled to leave on April 12, after a first extension was already granted.

