Fighter jets scrambled 'to monitor Russian bombers near UK airspace'

Fighter jets were scrambled to monitor two Russian bombers as they were approaching UK airspace on Wednesday, the Royal Air Force said.

The two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 long-range bombers remained in international airspace off Britain's north-east coast, an RAF spokesman said.

"We can confirm that RAF quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest," he added. "At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace.”