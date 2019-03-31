EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't recognize Israeli sovereignty on Golan

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday that ignoring United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Golan Heights was “not a solution”.

" Let me be very clear, the European Union will continue to not recognize Israeli sovereignty on territories occupied in 1967," she told an Arab League summit in Tunis.

Mogherini also said a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine was “the only viable and realistic solution ... we have a responsibility to prevent the two-state solution from being irreversibly dismantled.”

“Any future plan will have to recognize the internationally agreed parameters including on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps, and the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of the two states.”

President Donald Trump's signed a proclamation last week recognising the Golan Heights as part of Israel, which annexed the area in 1981 after capturing it from Syria in 1967.

Arab leaders, long divided by regional rivalries, unanimously condemned President Trump's decision on Sunday at the Arab League summit.

Trump's Golan decision followed a US move less than four months ago to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a decision that also drew Arab condemnation.