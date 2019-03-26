Conor McGregor says he is to retire from MMA in 'quick announcement' on Twitter

Champion UFC fighter Conor McGregor said in a "quick announcement" on Tuesday that he is to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA).

"I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Arts" today," he wrote on Twitter. "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition...Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

The surprise tweet was initially met with cynicism online as this was not the first time the Irishman had made such an announcement.

In April 2016, McGregor tweeted that he had "decided to retire young," before posting a statement to Facebook two days later in which he wrote: "I AM NOT RETIRED."

Skepticism was also driven by McGregor's apparent flip of stance within a matter of hours — he appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Monday, the evening before his most recent announcement, where he told host Jimmy Fallon that he was "in talks" for a fight in July.

McGregor is currently serving a six-month ban after an outside-ring brawl with rival Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October.

He was also arrested in Florida earlier this month after he smashed a fan's phone and left with the remains outside a hotel in Miami.

While the latest announcement may have been met with suspicion by some, UFC President Dana White seems to have taken it seriously.

"It totally makes sense," White said in a statement sent to ESPN. "He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport."

"I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it."