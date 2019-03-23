Watch live: Protesters march in London to demand second Brexit referendum

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to march in London today to demand a second Brexit referendum.

It comes in a tumultuous week for Brexit that saw UK Prime Minister Theresa May ask Brussels to extend the UK's deadline for leaving the EU.

The organisers of Saturday's event say demonstrators will march from Marble Arch to outside the UK parliament in Westminster.

They are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to turn out for the protest, which is pushing for another vote on whether Brexit should go ahead.

Joining the protest will be First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who says Scotland — which voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU — has been ignored by the UK government.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, is also participating and has made it clear he supports revoking Article 50 to end this "Brexit disaster".

Last Saturday, Brexiteers begun the "March to Leave" from Sunderland to London to stop what they see as "Brexit betrayal". Encouraged by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, around 200 Brexit supporters began a 270-mile march from Tyne and Wear to the British capital.

A week in it is nearing the Midlands city of Nottingham and leavers are expected to arrive in Westminster on Friday, March 29, the original date the UK was meant to leave the EU.