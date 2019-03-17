West Bank manhunt underway after fatal attack

At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting and stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian suspect reportedly attacked an Israeli soldier and grabbed his weapon. The assailant shot another Israeli, stole his car and fled. He's then said to have opened fire at a bus stop, injuring a third person.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of several assailants, saying they would be brought to justice.

Israeli security forces closed off the entrances and exits to three Palestinian villages in the area in an effort to track down the attackers.