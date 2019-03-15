BREAKING NEWS

Slovakia charges man with ordering journalist's murder

By Euronews  with REUTERS WORLD (EN)
Demonstrators at a protest marking the anniversary of Kuciak's killing
Slovakia has charged a man with ordering the murder last year of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, prosecutors said on Thursday, a case that triggered mass protests and the prime minister's resignation.

Special prosecutors named the suspect only as Marian K. during a televised news conference that marked a major step forward in the case that rocked the central European state.

Police arrested four other people in September, including a woman identified only by her initials AZ, who was also charged with ordering Kuciak's killing.