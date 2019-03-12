Japanese robot delivers Buddhist teachings

Visitors to Kodaiji Temple in Kyoto sit in a dimly-lit hall and listen to the teachings of Buddha - delivered by a talking robot.

Using hand gestures and eye contact, "Minder" teaches Buddhist philosophy and chants the Heart Sutra in Japanese.

Minder was born from a collaboration between Kodaiji Temple and Osaka University professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a famed roboticist, and his team.

Tensho Goto, the chief steward of the temple, approached Ishiguro two-and-half years ago. The production of Minder started a year later.