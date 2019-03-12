'B****cks': UK attourney general responds to report on his Brexit advice

The UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had a direct, one-word comeback to a report on Twitter about his Brexit legal advice — b****cks.

Jon Snow, the anchor of Channel 4 News, posted a tweet on Tuesday morning saying a "lawyer contact" told him "the Attorney General said NO last night to the validity of Mrs May's 'new EU deal'...he been told to go away and find a way to say YES".

Cox's respose was met with nearly 9,000 likes at the time of writing and had been retweeted over 6,000 times.

Liberal Democrat MEP Catherine Bearder, who has backed a new vote on Brexit, simply replied: "to: Brexit".

Some users applauded Cox, with one commenting: "Well said, Sir!"

Others said it was now up to Snow to reply to the attorney general.

Cox, the government's chief legal adviser, said on Tuesday that the legal risks the United Kingdom from the Brexit backstop remained unchanged despite assurances from the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Strasbourg on Monday evening to seek concessions from the EU in a last-ditch attempt to avoid another humiliating defeat in Parliament of her deal to exit the bloc.

May returned with three new assurances on the backstop, which she hoped would convince the DUP and anti-Brexit MPs her own party to support her Brexit deal in Tuesday night's vote.