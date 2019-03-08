Your Call in full: Migration 'fake news', Women's Day strikes, and Brexit deal or no deal

Hosts Tesa Arcilla and Méabh McMahon were joined by guest panellists on Thursday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show sees viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

Here's what our viewers and panellists discussed on Thursday evening:

Women's day strikes

Your workplace might look a lot on International Women's Day.

In Brussels, an action group is calling on women working in EU institutions to strike, while more demonstrations are planned in countries including France, Spain and Italy.

We wanted to know: Do Women's Day strikes accomplish anything?

Deal or no deal: Brexit edition

Britain's Brexit negotiators are putting their heads together in London today.

They've got until the end of the week to solve the deadlock that is the so-called Irish backstop — and with just 22 days to go until Brexit.

So we asked you: What should Theresa May do now? Make a deal happen, walk away with no deal, or delay Brexit altogether?

What migration crisis?

Europe is no longer experiencing the migration crisis, according to the EU migration chief, as the number of people crossing the Meditteranean to Europe tumbled by 80 per cent.

With Brussels hitting out at misinformation and fake news around migration, and Hungary still labelling migration a problem, we wanted to know: Is the migration crisis part of a disinformation campaign?

Watch the full episode in the video player above.