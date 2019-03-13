May and Corbyn come to blows ahead of Brexit no-deal debate

British MPs, fresh from defeating UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, are back to debate the next steps for the UK's divorce from the EU.

They will vote later on Wednesday on a motion to stop the country leaving the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

But at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday lunchtime, May was forced to defend herself after her opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, moved to attack.

Corbyn said the prime minister had "failed" in her leadership, arguing that she was responsible for a "rudderless government" following the rejection of her deal the night before.

In response, May maintained that she would continue to work to see the UK leave the EU with a deal, suggesting her opposition was confused.

"He doesn't agree with government policy, he doesn't even agree with Labour policy," she said of Corbyn. "He has nothing to offer this country."

May confirmed she would vote on Wednesday evening against the UK leaving the EU without a deal at the end of March.

But when asked by fellow MPs to completely rule out a no-deal situation, May said there were only two ways to do so: accept a deal, or revoke Article 50.

