Former deputy of murdered Gdansk mayor wins election to replace him by landslide

Preliminary results released on Monday morning in the mayoral race for Poland's city of Gdansk showed Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, the former deputy of murdered mayor Pawel Adamowicz, winning with a landslide.

With 82.22% of the vote, Dulkiewicz was far ahead of her opponents Grzegorz Braun and Marek Skiba, who took 11.86% and 5.92% of the votes respectively.

Dulkiewicz thanked voters in a statement to reporters on Monday, before paying tribute to her former boss.

"It was not until yesterday, with all my strength, that I realised that it would be necessary to replace him," she said.

"I will not do it without you," she added, turning to Gdansk's population.

"I am asking all of you for support and help. I am asking for constructive criticism, but also for us to be able, as for the last seven weeks, to be a community, so that we can continue to be so that we are better for ourselves."

Adamowicz, who was known for his progressive views and support for LGBT groups and minorities, was fatally stabbed while on stage for the finale of a Christmas charity event in January.

His death sparked widespread grief across Poland with thousands of people taking part in anti-violence marches in the wake of the incident, and tens of thousands more escorting his coffin during the funeral.

