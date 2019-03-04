Danish PM: It's 'irresponsible' to copy Britain's Brexit 'circus'

Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has made several scathing remarks about the UK's handling of Brexit, making observations about a political "circus" playing out in a "melting down" system.

Speaking at a party conference on Saturday, Rasmussen said it would be "irresponsible" for Denmark to follow in the UK's footsteps to withdraw from the European Union.

”It would be completely irresponsible to toy with the idea of copying the circus that is playing out in Britain at the moment," he said.

"With an economy that’s suffering...With a paralysed political system that is melting down."

Referring to Honda's recent decision to close its manufacturing plant in the UK by 2021, Rasmussen added: "Where, for example, one car manufacturer after the other stops or cancels scheduled expansions of production."

Despite the Japanese car making insisting that Brexit did not influence its decision, many have rejected the notion that it did not at least play a role.

Moving to criticism of the UK's leading politicians, Rasmussen said the rival Conservative and Labour parties were "so busy in tactical warfare that they can't even talk to each other," while Brexiteers turned out to be "untrustworthy con men."

"Ordinary Brits must be looking at this gapingly, wondering ‘was this the chaos that we voted for?" Rasmussen added.

"It would simply be irresponsible just to flirt with the idea of putting Denmark in the same situation.”

Talks of a Danish exit from the European Union have been sparked after the country's second largest party, the nationalist Danish People's Party, said it would consider a Danish referendum dependent on how Brexit fares for the UK.