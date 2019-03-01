Live: Netanyahu indictment, Venezuela deadlock, India-Pakistan tensions

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

We will keep an eye on the latest political developments in Jerusalem after the attorney-general said Thursday he planned to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, pending a pre-trial hearing. The announcement comes just 6 weeks before Netanyahu seeks re-election at the April 9 national ballot.

Russia and China on Thursday vetoed a US push for the United Nations Security Council to call for free and fair presidential elections in Venezuela and unhindered aid access. Diplomatic efforts to solve the Venezuela crisis will continue on Friday with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow to meet the Russian Foreign Minister, while self-declared President Juan Guaido was just in Brazil for talks with President Jair Bolsonaro.

We will monitor the on-going crisis between India and Pakistan. Indian military officials said on Thursday they welcomed Pakistan's planned return of a captured pilot, but refused to confirm they would de-escalate a conflict between the two nuclear powers. The pilot, identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan, became the human face of the flare-up over the contested region of Kashmir. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said the pilot would be released on Friday.

