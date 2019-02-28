EU says social media giants falling short on disinformation strategy | Raw Politics

With less than 100 days to go until the European Parliament elections, a European Commission report has raised concerns about Russian interference.

The report hit out at web giants Facebook, Twitter and Google for not being proactive enough at protecting the integrity of the European elections.

The Raw Politics panel discussed how outside interference can negatively impact election results.

Tech journalist Jennifer Baker said such interference can have wide-reaching ramifications.

"If you can be seen to disrupt elections, then it reduces the public faith in the outcome of those elections," Baker said. "And that makes the entire social fabric more unstable."

