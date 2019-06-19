Teenagers sentenced to prison for online Prince Harry 'race traitor' threat

A British neo-Nazi teenager who posted an "abhorrent" online image calling Prince Harry a “race traitor” has been sentenced to four years and three months in a young offenders' institution.

Michal Szewczuk, 19, from Leeds, created an image of Harry with a pistol to his head against a blood-spattered background.

The post, which was shared a few months after Harry married bi-racial actress Meghan Markle to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor."

Szewczuk pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material. He was sentenced at London Criminal Court alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, from west London, who admitted two counts of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Rebecca Poulet said the posts were “abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts".

The online material was "uniformly violent and threatening" and included “rape and execution", Poulet said.

Both the Polish nationals were members of the Sonnenkrieg Division, a UK version of American neo-Nazi outfit Atomwaffen Division, according to the BBC which first exposed the British group’s activities. They were arrested in December by counter-terrorism police.

“Dunn-Koczorowski and Szewczuk clearly see themselves as superior to the majority of society and they feel their duty is to express their beliefs, in turn teaching others,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of counter-terrorism policing in northeast England.

“The considerable amount of material they have posted on social media channels not only reflects their extremist beliefs but was intended to encourage others to carry out despicable acts."