Raw Politics in full: Brexit latest, asylum seeker crackdown and anti-vax politics

Deadline delay

Following comments made by EU Council President Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Theresa May weighs whether to extend Brexit beyond March 29.

In a speech at the EU-Arab League summit in Egypt on Monday, Tusk said that delaying Brexit past March 29 would be a "rational solution".

However, May has renewed promises that she will not need an extension.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount in the UK as tension grows within her Conservative Party over the issue.

May's decision on Monday to postpone a Brexit vote to March 12 has not helped to quell the questions from MPs and the rest of the EU.

Brexit resurrection?

The British opposition raises the prospect of a second referendum.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday night said that he and his party would support a second vote on May's Brexit deal.

Explaining this decision, Corbyn said he and his party "will do everything in our power to prevent No Deal".

With just over a month until the UK is set to leave the EU, time is running out to find a plan for an orderly EU exit.

Asylum seeker crackdown

In a speech on Monday, Austria's right-wing government proposed tough new rules for asylum seekers, including curfews and detentions.

If the amendment comes into force, Austria would have the power to hold asylum seekers in detention facilities if they were deemed to pose a threat. Austrian authorities would also be able to detain these asylum seekers without needing a court order.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained that in order for officials to detain asylum seekers, they would have to be able to provide concrete suspicions that the individual in their custody could carry out or plan a criminal act.

Anti-vax politics

A vaccination debate erupts after a French family is blamed for reintroducing measles to Costa Rica.

After entering Costa Rica on February 18, the family consulted a Costa Rican doctor about a rash that had broken out on their 5-year-old son.

After medical consultation, it was concluded that both the mother and the son had not been vaccinated and that the five-year-old had contracted the measles.

Costa Rica had been measles-free since 2014 prior to this event. The presence of measles in the country raises concerns about choosing not to vaccinate children.

