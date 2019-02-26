Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has been disbarred and may no longer practice law.

A multi-page document filed by Manhattan's Attorney Grievance Committee that details why Cohen should no longer be permitted to practice in the state of New York was officially entered into the record late Tuesday afternoon.

In the filing, the Grievance Committee said, 'The Committee contends that respondent was automatically disbarred because respondent's conviction under 18 USC § 1001(a)(2) (making false statements to the U.S. Congress), if committed in New York, would constitute the felony of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree."

Cohen pleaded guiltyto eight counts in federal court in August 2018, and then pleaded guilty in November 2018 to lying to Congress. His disbarment is retroactive to his November plea.

The Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Appellate Division oversees attorney behavior and misconduct for attorneys who have business in Manhattan.

Cohen, 52, has been sentenced to three years in prison, and is expected to begin serving his sentence in May. He spent Tuesdaytestifying at a closed-door Congressional hearing, and is also scheduled to testify Wednesday and Thursday.